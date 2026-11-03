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Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich kick off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich live.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich: Recent form

Atletico Madrid head into the match in Madrid with four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Diego Simeone's team have scored ten goals and conceded only two in that run. Most recently, they drew 1-1 away to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, having previously beaten Espanyol 1-0 in LaLiga. They also beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich have three wins, one draw and another draw. The Munich side have scored 14 goals and conceded seven in that run. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Borussia Dortmund. Before that, they beat Magdeburg 6-1 in the DFB Cup and RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga.

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Line-ups

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Form

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Head-to-head record

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: The tables