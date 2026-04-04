Barcelona officials are aware that signing Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez during the upcoming summer transfer window will be no easy task.

Álvarez is known for his speed, constant movement and ability to score, making him a perfect fit for the system employed by Barça manager Hans Flick.

The newspaper ‘Sport’ reported that Barcelona are planning to strike a swap deal with Atlético in order to secure Álvarez.

Barcelona are seeking to persuade Atlético Madrid to accept a cash sum, alongside Marc Casado or Ferran Torres, in order to allow Álvarez to leave for Barça.

The newspaper noted: “Atlético Madrid have informed Álvarez’s entourage that they will not accept any reduction in the fee, even with players included, and that the deal must be a straight, cash-only transfer worth up to €100 million.”

Under these circumstances, Barcelona does not consider the deal feasible or beneficial for the Catalan club, given the significant risks associated with an investment of this magnitude.

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