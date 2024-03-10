Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at the Villa Park on Sunday. The hosts and visitors are fourth and fifth in the league standings respectively and are separated by just five points.

Villa are unbeaten in their last four matches and will be hoping to pull off another positive result at home. They are heading into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Ajax in the Europa Conference League.

Spurs have lost only one out of their last five matches and will be hoping to gain a bit of ground in the race for the top four. The team from London has lost their last three outings against Villa and will be keen to mark a victory.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off time

Date: March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm GMT Venue: Villa Park

The match will be played at the Villa Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 1 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the teams after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery is dealing with the absences of Emiliano Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings (all with knee issues), and Jhon Duran (hamstring injury).

Jacob Ramsey's early exit against Luton due to a foot issue means his situation needs further evaluation this weekend.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Moreno; Diaby, Luiz, McGinn, Bailey; Tielemans; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins

Tottenham Hotspur team news

On the Tottenham side, Ange Postecoglou mentioned that Richarlison would be out for a few weeks because of a knee injury. On a positive note, Pedro Porro has completely recovered from a strain that kept him out of the last two games.

For the upcoming match, Tottenham will definitely be without Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Fraser Forster (foot), and Manor Solomon (knee).

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Royal, Porro Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic Forwards: Son, Kane, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/11/23 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Aston Villa Premier League 13/05/23 Aston Villa 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 01/01/23 Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 2 Aston Villa Premier League 09/04/22 Aston Villa 0 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 03/10/21 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Aston Villa Premier League

