Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier LeagueTottenham HotspurAston Villa vs Tottenham HotspurAston Villa

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at the Villa Park on Sunday. The hosts and visitors are fourth and fifth in the league standings respectively and are separated by just five points.

Villa are unbeaten in their last four matches and will be hoping to pull off another positive result at home. They are heading into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Ajax in the Europa Conference League.

Spurs have lost only one out of their last five matches and will be hoping to gain a bit of ground in the race for the top four. The team from London has lost their last three outings against Villa and will be keen to mark a victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off time

Date:March 10, 2024
Kick-off time:1 pm GMT
Venue:Villa Park

The match will be played at the Villa Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 1 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the teams after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery is dealing with the absences of Emiliano Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings (all with knee issues), and Jhon Duran (hamstring injury).

Jacob Ramsey's early exit against Luton due to a foot issue means his situation needs further evaluation this weekend.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Moreno; Diaby, Luiz, McGinn, Bailey; Tielemans; Watkins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
Defenders:Torres, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden
Midfielders:Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby
Forwards:Watkins

Tottenham Hotspur team news

On the Tottenham side, Ange Postecoglou mentioned that Richarlison would be out for a few weeks because of a knee injury. On a positive note, Pedro Porro has completely recovered from a strain that kept him out of the last two games.

For the upcoming match, Tottenham will definitely be without Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Fraser Forster (foot), and Manor Solomon (knee).

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Whiteman, Austin
Defenders:Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Royal, Porro
Midfielders:Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic
Forwards:Son, Kane, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26/11/23Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Aston VillaPremier League
13/05/23Aston Villa 2 - 1 Tottenham HotspurPremier League
01/01/23Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 2 Aston VillaPremier League
09/04/22Aston Villa 0 - 4 Tottenham HotspurPremier League
03/10/21Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Aston VillaPremier League

Useful links

