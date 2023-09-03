Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United have not enjoyed the best of starts in the 2023-24 Premier League season and they will be away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Starting their league campaign with back-to-back wins, Mikel Arteta's men dropped points for the first time this season when they were held to a 2-2 draw by a 10-man Fulham side last weekend.

Whereas Erik ten Hag would be satisfied with his side's come-from-behind 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest after being subjected to a 2-0 loss to Tottenham in their previous outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm BST Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on September 3 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans can follow live updates here on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

It will be between Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu for the left-back position as the duo return from a calf problem and a ban respectively, while Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny continue to remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Ghana have revealed that midfielder Thomas Partey has sustained a groin injury on the eve of Arsenal's clash with Manchester United, but Eddie Nketiah doesn't seem to have picked anything serious in the Fulham draw.

Gabriel Jesus coming off the bench in the same game was also a boost for the Gooners, with Folarin Balogun sending a heartfelt farewell to Arsenal fans after a £35m move to Monaco.

Gabriel Magalhaes could be recalled in the XI by Arteta, but Kai Havertz's involvement hangs in the balance.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Pepe, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Man Utd team news

With Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo sidelined through injuries, Raphael Varane also joined the treatment room after being forced off in the Forest win.

Victor Lindelof is set to replace Varane alongside Lisandro Martinez.

Rasmus Hojlund is deemed ready to start against Arsenal, with new signing Sergio Reguilon also in line for his Man Utd debut - although the Diogo Dalot is likely to start at left-back.

With the club arriving at the decision to retain Scott McTominay, the Red Devils have agreed a loan deal for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat with a purchase option set at €25m.

The Moroccan - along with fellow new signings Altay Bayindir and Reguilon - have been registered in time to be included in the squad to face Arsenal.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir Defenders: Martinez, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat McTominay, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 117375 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 46% Manchester City

15% Arsenal

15% Manchester United

12% Liverpool

6% Chelsea

6% Other 117375 Votes

Date Match Competition Jul 22, 2023 Arsenal 0-2 (3-5 pen.) Manchester United Club Friendlies Jan 22, 2023 Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United Premier League Sep 4, 2022 Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal Premier League Apr 23, 2022 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Premier League Dec 2, 2021 Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal Premier League

Useful links