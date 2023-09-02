Huge Arsenal blow! Ghana reveal Thomas Partey injury on eve of Man Utd clash

Ghana have revealed that midfielder Thomas Partey has sustained a groin injury on the eve of Arsenal's clash with Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ghana have not called Partey up for their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic, and have confirmed in a statement that he has sustained a groin injury. The news comes less than 24 hours before a vital clash against United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ghana posted an update from their team doctor about Partey on their official website, reading: "He sustained a groin injury during training on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He is currently unavailable as club doctors predict he's likely to be out for a couple of weeks."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Partey has become a key player under Mikel Arteta, who has regularly called upon his versatility. This season he has played as a right-back in Arsenal's opening three games.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will have to take on United without Partey.