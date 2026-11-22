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Andoni Iraola has challenged his Liverpool squad to reach their maximum potential as they prepare to welcome Manchester United to Anfield. The highly anticipated North West derby carries extra weight this time around with Mauricio Pochettino set to take charge of the visitors for the first time.

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A legendary rivalry renewed at Anfield

Iraola is fully aware of the magnitude of the task ahead as United arrive on Merseyside, with the Spaniard eager to secure a result that reflects the intensity of the rivalry. Iraola highlighted the unique nature of the fixture, noting that form often goes out the window when these two giants of the English game collide on the pitch.

Writing in the official Liverpool FC matchday programme, Iraola expressed his excitement. "The first thing to say is that it is definitely good to be back, especially with a game as big as the one we have today. I know that this is a fixture that supporters of both clubs will look forward to and it is no different for those of us who are involved as players or coaches. Liverpool versus Manchester United can only ever create a sense of anticipation, no matter when and where the game is played and no matter who is involved," the Reds boss explained.

The manager is determined to ensure his players understand the gravity of the occasion. He continued: "For us it is a privilege and it is one that comes with a lot of responsibility because of what this rivalry means. The eyes of the world will be on us and we should use this as a motivation. We want – and will almost certainly need – to be as near to our best as we can. That is the standard of this fixture."

The demand for total focus

Iraola is calling for a "complete performance" where every player is fully committed from the opening whistle. He referenced previous high-profile matches against Manchester City and Arsenal, where he felt the team lacked the final clinical edge to secure maximum points at home. For this specific derby, he insists that anything less than total concentration will likely result in a missed opportunity against a dangerous United side.

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"That means being all in from the very start and in every single moment from then on. It also means making the most of each situation. If we can do this I have no doubt that our chances of getting the kind of result that our fans and ourselves want will only increase. As always, the responsibility is with us so hopefully on and off the pitch we can show the best face of Liverpool by being together from the first whistle to the last," Iraola stated.

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Ignoring the Premier League table

Despite the current standings, Iraola is adamant that the gap between the two sides in the league table is irrelevant. He believes that the historical weight of the contest and the arrival of Pochettino at Old Trafford will provide United with a significant psychological boost. The Reds must be prepared for a rejuvenated opponent looking to make an immediate statement under their new leadership in one of the toughest environments in world football.

"What people think the league table tells us in this moment is not something that we can afford to be distracted by. This is a day when this kind of thing does not matter in the same way that it might otherwise. The history of the rivalry between our two clubs tells us that. We should expect and prepare for the best version of United because they will definitely see this fixture as an opportunity to start showing the best of themselves, particularly under new management," Iraola warned.

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Addressing Anfield form concerns

While Liverpool’s away form has been exemplary, including a recent 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, Iraola has identified their home results as an area for improvement. The Spaniard wants to see the same ruthlessness at Anfield that has served them well on their travels. He pointed out that while the atmosphere provided by the home supporters has been world-class, the players must now repay that faith with consistent dominance.

Reflecting on recent performances, he noted: "This is so important because it is very difficult to go away and win anywhere in this league, but at the same time it makes it even more vital that we start to bring our home form up to a similar standard. In some cases, small margins have made a big difference to the outcome of our home games. I say this not to make it feel better or to look for excuses, but to highlight that we have to do more to either turn some of these small margins in our favour or take them out of the equation altogether."