How to buy Amr Diab 2026 tickets in Dubai: Dates, ticket prices & more

Amr Diab, the undisputed King of Arabic Pop, brings his electrifying stage presence back to Dubai for a massive headline performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, 7 November 2026. With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, the Egyptian music icon continues to captivate global audiences with his timeless Mediterranean sound.
Following the rescheduling of his earlier spring date, demand for this autumn spectacular is at an all-time high as fans prepare to sing along to classic anthems and modern chart-toppers.
GOAL has all of the essential details on ticket availability, pricing tiers, and how to secure your seats right now.
When is Amr Diab?
|Date & Time
|Fixture
|Location
|Tickets
|Saturday, 7 November 2026, 21:00
|Amr Diab Live in Dubai
|Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE
|Tickets
The concert is scheduled to start at 21:00, with doors opening two hours before the show.
Where to buy Amr Diab tickets?
Official tickets for Amr Diab in Dubai can be purchased directly through the Coca-Cola Arena website andPlatinumlist.
How much are Amr Diab tickets?
Ticket options are structured to suit every budget, with standard entry starting at very accessible rates. On the official Coca-Cola Arena platform, ticket prices start at AED 245 for the Bronze category, making it the cheapest way to experience the show live.
Official ticket categories and starting prices include:
- Bronze L4: From AED 245
- Pearl L4: From AED 295
- Gold L4: From AED 345
- Regular Standing (14+): From AED 395
- Silver: From AED 395
- Diamond: From AED 595
- Fanpit Standing (14+): From AED 645
- Premium: From AED 695
- Premium Diamond: From AED 795
- Platinum: From AED 1095
- VIP: From AED 1295
- VVIP: From AED 1495
If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Platinumlist provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with prices typically starting from around AED 350.
Everything you need to know about Amr Diab
Amr Diab, affectionately known as El Hadaba, is one of the most commercially successful artists in the Arab world, holding a Guinness World Record for the most World Music Awards won by a Middle Eastern artist. His live concerts are renowned for their high-energy production, world-class lighting, and career-spanning setlists.
This November 2026 concert marks the official rescheduled date for the performance previously slated for April. All tickets purchased for the original date remain valid for the Saturday, 7 November 2026 show.
Important event details and venue guidelines:
- Venue Details: Coca-Cola Arena is located in City Walk, Dubai. It features a capacity of up to 17000 and is the largest indoor, air-conditioned entertainment venue in the region.
- Age Restrictions: All guests over 12 months of age require a valid ticket. Attendees under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or above. Standing zones on the floor, including Regular Standing and Fanpit, are strictly restricted to attendees aged 14 and above.
- Hospitality and VIP Experiences: Guests seeking an elevated night out can book The Elevate Deck starting from AED 2500 per person. This package includes fast-track entry, a private cocktail table for up to four guests, hostess service, and a five-course set menu.
- Getting There: Coca-Cola Arena is accessible via the Dubai Metro through the Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall station, followed by a brief walk or taxi. Public parking is available throughout City Walk, alongside dedicated ride-hailing pick-up and drop-off zones.
- Digital Ticketing: Electronic tickets are sent directly to ticket holders five days prior to the event for digital mobile scanning at venue gates.