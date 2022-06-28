Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything you need to know and the best early deals to shop now

Mark your calendars for July 12-13 as Amazon Prime Day 2022 launches with hundreds of unmissable deals

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Amazon's biggest sale of the year, Prime Day, is fast approaching and we've got everything you need to know right here so you don't miss out.

The two-day event returns to its original July schedule after rescheduling the last two years due to the pandemic, just in time to catch some summer bargains.

If you're new to Prime Day, we've got all the information you need right here so you can catch all the best deals. Plus, the best early Prime Day deals you can shop now ahead of the two-day sale event.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sale event where Amazon Prime members can shop big deals and catch discounts on their favourite products. From tech to clothing, there are savings to be found on almost everything you could ever want.

During the two-day sale event, Amazon will drop deals constantly, including lightning deals which only last a couple of hours or end when stock runs out, so you'll want to be quick.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year Amazon Prime Day takes place between Tuesday 12 July - Wednesday 13 July 2022.

How can I shop Amazon Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime members. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here to catch the unmissable deals.

The best early Prime Day 2022 deals to shop now

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Golf Watch

Amazon

Save 25% on this Garmin Golf Watch. Keep score and access preloaded courses with this sleek, lightweight and easy-to-use GPS watch.

Get it from Amazon for £104.49, was £139.99

Beast Gear Weight Lifting Straps

Amazon

Save 46% on these weight lifting straps and supercharge your workouts with a strengthened grip for your heavy lifts.

Get them from Amazon for £6.99, was £12.97

FIFA 22 Standard Edition - PC Code

Amazon

Bag yourself over 80% off the full FIFA 22 PC Game Pack if you haven't splurged already.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99, was £54.99

TOZO NC9 Hybrid Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Go wire-free with these noise-cancelling earbuds, perfect for the gym or your work commute and now 50% off.

Get them from Amazon for £39.99, was £79.99

Breville Blend Active Personal Blender

Amazon

Get your fix of protein shakes and fresh smoothies with the Breville Blend Active, now with 45% off.

Get it from Amazon for £18.00, was £32.99

Generic 105 Handle Massage Gun

Amazon

Save 15% on this massage gun and relieve your sore muscles quickly to reduce your recovery time between training sessions.

Get it from Amazon for £58.60, was £68.99

HOMCOM Rubber Dumbbell Set - 2 X 4KG

Amazon

Expand your home gym set-up with this set of dumbbells, now with 45% off.

Get them from Amazon for £15.88, was £28.99

KICHLY Plastic Food Storage Containers

Amazon

Make meal prepping easier with the help of these airtight and leak-proof food storage containers, now with over 40% off.

Get them from Amazon for £16.99, was £29.30

Further reading