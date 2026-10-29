'We didn't expect it' - AC Milan ace Luka Modric admits shock at first Serie A defeat and insists Bologna 'deserved' their win

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AC Milan veteran Luka Modric has delivered a brutally honest assessment of the Rossoneri's first league defeat of the season, admitting that the side was caught off guard by their second-half collapse against Bologna. Despite a positive start to the campaign under new management, the Croatian midfielder acknowledged that the visitors were fully deserving of their 4-2 victory at San Siro.

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Milan's unbeaten start comes to a halt

The Rossoneri saw their unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign shattered on Wednesday following a disappointing 4-2 home loss against Bologna. After a solid opening 45 minutes, Ruben Amorim's side fell apart in the second period and surrendered their early-season momentum.

Modric was introduced into the fray at half-time, replacing the injured Fikayo Tomori. However, the 41-year-old veteran was unable to stem the tide as the visitors took complete control of the contest. The result leaves Milan sitting fifth in the league standings, having collected 18 points from their opening nine fixtures.

Modric delivers brutal assessment of Bologna loss

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Modric offered a frank evaluation of his team's second-half collapse. The Croatian midfielder acknowledged that the squad was stunned by the sudden shift in momentum.

"It was a bad defeat; we didn’t expect it, especially after the first half," he admitted. "I think we had done well in the league until now, and tonight we lost our first game. We lost so many duels in the second half. That set-piece goal was unfortunate, and from that moment we threw ourselves down. We deserved to lose."

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Despite the setback, Modric urged his team-mates to look forward. "We have no excuses. There have been injuries, but it’s a positive that the next game is right away. We had done really well until tonight, so we must stay optimistic and hope to react on Saturday," he continued.

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Amorim's tactical revolution remains on track

While the Bologna defeat exposes temporary frailties, the broader consensus within the Milan camp remains firmly positive. Modric, who has provided two league assists this term and is under contract until the end of the season, threw his support behind Amorim's ongoing tactical overhaul.

"I think we are going the right way," the midfielder argued. "The coach has arrived with new ideas, with a new style of play, and we are trying to understand his ideas and what he asks of us."

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Recognising that the squad is still adapting, Modric stressed the importance of patience, adding: "As I said before, we had done well until tonight. You can always do more, but we still need to improve, and we hope to do it during the season."

City rivals Inter await wounded Rossoneri

Amorim’s men have no time to dwell on their midweek disappointment, with a high-stakes clash against city rivals Inter looming on Saturday. Bouncing back in such a fiercely contested fixture will be a stern test of the squad's mental resilience.

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Milan will also need to assess their defensive options ahead of the weekend following Tomori's enforced substitution. Securing a positive result against Inter is now vital to prevent this isolated defeat from derailing their promising start to the season.