AC Milan complete €20m Theo Hernandez signing as Real Madrid selling spree continues

have completed the €20 million (£18m/$22.5m) signing of left-back Theo Hernandez as the Spanish club's relentless summer of sales and purchases continued.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at , where he made 24 appearances in all competitions, and is one of seven players offloaded by Zinedine Zidane since the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Hernandez had been on 's books as a youngster before swapping for city rivals Real in 2017 for €24m (£21.5m/$27m) but two years later he's been deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Milan have acquired the defender to replace Ricardo Rodriguez and the signing was a formality following his medical earlier in the month.

Article continues below

Hernandez has been handed a five-year contract by Paolo Maldini, who was promoted to technical director at the Rossoneri and headhunted the former youth international.

Initial reports said Madrid hoped to let him move to San Siro on loan with an option to buy, but Milan have held out for a permanent deal.

More to follow...