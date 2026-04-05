"A missing weapon returns to the fray"... Morocco gets a major boost ahead of the World Cup

The coaching staff of the Moroccan national team, led by Mohamed Wahbi, received some good news just a few months ahead of their participation in the World Cup finals, which will take place next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The World Cup draw placed the “Atlas Lions” in Group C, alongside Brazil, Haiti and Scotland.

Wahbi hopes to include the team’s star players in the squad for the World Cup, but he will wait until the last minute to finalise the line-up, given the risk of injury to any player.

On Sunday, Wahbi received good news from Spain, following the return of Moroccan striker Marouane Sanadi to action for Athletic Bilbao, after he featured in his side’s 2-0 defeat to Getafe in a match that marked his official return to the pitch following a long absence due to injury.

The 25-year-old underwent knee surgery in November to treat a meniscus tear.

This injury forced him to miss the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals, prompting former manager Walid Regragui to turn to other options in the striker position.

The Moroccan player is now ready to get back into match fitness, and manager Ernesto Valverde is expected to gradually bring him back into the squad for upcoming fixtures.

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