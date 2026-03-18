Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives brand-new job as he prepares to travel to 2026 World Cup

In true Zlatan fashion, the announcement was made with his trademark confidence. The promotional clip features the former Manchester United and Barcelona man sipping coffee in a quiet Milanese square, addressing the viewers directly as the winter season fades.

In the advert, Ibrahimovic says: "Where has everybody gone? The Olympics is over but that is no reason to be sad and depressed. It felt good, no? Cheering for your red, white and blue… all the gold medals, it was nice. But the snow is melting now and you don’t know what to do. You want to watch the best in the world. I bring the American people some good news. Not only is the Fifa World Cup coming to Fox this summer… so is Zlatan. See you soon and you’re welcome, America."