'Tough to accept!' - Youri Tielemans admits conceding inside first minute was 'hard to take' in Man Utd's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

A spirited response after the restart nearly yielded an equaliser when Tielemans picked out Bruno Fernandes with a lofted pass, before the skipper rattled Jan Oblak's crossbar with a 70th-minute effort. However, that momentum evaporated four minutes later when Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card for hauling down Jonathan David, allowing Ademola Lookman to seal the points five minutes afterward.

Detailing the interval team talk and their inability to convert pressure into goals, Tielemans added: "I think after that we had some chances. We tried to come back into the game, but we couldn't take one of the chances. At half-time we spoke to each other, we had to be more aggressive and try to be more front footed. I think we had a few good moments, but it was not enough."