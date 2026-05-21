"You can't be that blind": Julian Nagelsmann explains Manuel Neuer's return to the DFB squad – and names a surprising "prerequisite"

"I don't possess what Manu has; even Olli has less of it. He has a huge number of titles, a certain aura, and a massive reputation," said Nagelsmann. In making this comparison, the national coach also made sure, in his discussions with Baumann, "that Olli doesn't feel sidelined".

In the coach's view, Neuer's special influence, with a fifth World Cup on the horizon, could still benefit the team even if injury strikes. The Bayern captain has already missed four matches this season due to muscle injuries. In Saturday's 5-1 win over 1. FC Köln, he came off with left calf trouble and is now a doubt for Saturday's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart.

"Manu helps the team when he plays. But there have been periods recently when he hasn't played, and that could happen to us. We can't ignore that; we have to factor it in," said Nagelsmann. "If we play many matches, we'll all be delighted. If one gets called off, as can happen, we'll have Olli, who can step in and perform just as he did in the World Cup qualifiers."

Baumann—labelled a "world-class second-choice solution" by Nagelsmann—admitted the decisive phone call was "a blow", adding, "Over the last four weeks, as this issue gained momentum, Olli has had a tough time." Nevertheless, he remained "extremely committed to never letting the team down."