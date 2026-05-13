Yan Diomande 'motivated' by Liverpool transfer links as RB Leipzig star speaks out on his future

The Ivory Coast international has caught the eye of several European heavyweights, with Liverpool reportedly leading the chase for his signature. Despite the mounting speculation regarding a potential move to the Premier League, Diomande remains grounded and is using the transfer talk as fuel to improve his performances on the pitch.

"You gonna be happy and motivate to do more," Diomande told reporters when questioned about the interest from the Reds and other elite clubs. "I don't really think about this kind of thing because I'm trying to be focused on the pitch and because my job is playing football so [his representatives] gonna take care of everything outside of the pitch. So this kind of things give me a lot of motivation to see a lot of clubs speaking about you and stuff like this, but I'm focused."