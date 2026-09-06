'It hurts' - Xabi Alonso reacts to Chelsea defeat against Arsenal after late derby heartbreak

The Blues started the afternoon in perfect fashion when £117m summer signing Morgan Rogers opened the scoring just two minutes into the contest. However, goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard turned the tide in favour of the Gunners, leaving Alonso to reflect on what might have been in a high-octane encounter in North London.

'It hurts. It hurts because a defeat has to hurt,' Alonso told Sky Sports after the final whistle. 'It has been a very intense game with different moments for everything. We had chances to equalise. In the first half as well a couple of chances. Never happy if you lose. After we scored, there were 15-20 minutes where we had to defend too much and we were struggling a bit to get control. We then had better spells with the ball. Overall, it was a very tight, very intense game. We could do better with the second goal to concede too early. The guys gave everything, tried everything. It has to hurt.'