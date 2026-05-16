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Wrexham confirm players leaving on free transfer as forward who played alongside Wayne Rooney for England is let go
Red Dragons reshape squad
Wrexham are restructuring their squad following an extraordinary rise under manager Phil Parkinson. One-cap England international Rodriguez leads the summer clear-out just 15 months after arriving from Burnley. Cannon is also leaving after a serious knee injury disrupted his season, alongside academy products Reuben Egan, Callum Edwards, Tom Kelly, and Max Purvis. Conversely, the Welsh club have extended contracts for promising youngsters Aaron James, Alex Moore and Rio Owen.
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Club expresses gratitude
Wrexham confirmed the departures in an official club statement, taking the opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of the senior figures who impacted their recent success. The Red Dragons said: "They are released with the club's sincere thanks for their efforts and contributions during their time at the football club."
Rodriguez leaves having scored twice during the 2024–25 promotion campaign, while Cannon departs with 86 appearances under his belt since joining from Hull City in 2022.
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Rodriguez's international pedigree remembered
The departure of Rodriguez marks the end of a brief spell for a player who once reached the absolute pinnacle of English football. His sole appearance for the Three Lions came back in November 2013, when manager Roy Hodgson handed him a starting berth in a 2-0 friendly defeat against Chile at Wembley Stadium. The veteran forward lined up alongside England legend Rooney that evening before eventually being substituted in the 57th minute of the match.
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Summer rebuild awaits Parkinson
Both Rodriguez and Cannon will now enter the free agency market looking for a club willing to offer regular first-team football. Meanwhile, Wrexham must immediately pivot towards an intense summer recruitment drive to adequately replace these experienced figures. Parkinson’s side will look to further invest in their squad after finishing seventh in the table in 2025-26, with some big names likely to be interested in a move to the Racecourse Ground.