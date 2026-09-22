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'It was horrifying' - Luis de la Fuente reveals traumatic dressing room scenes as the 'toughest' moment of his Spain tenure following devastating Barcelona injury blow
World champions return to action
The first international break of the season has arrived, with reigning World Cup winner Spain shifting their focus towards the UEFA Nations League. A significant contingent of Barcelona players will feature for La Roja as they look to build on their monumental recent success on the global stage.
Despite riding high and entering the fixtures with supreme confidence, the build-up prompted a moment of stark reflection. When asked by the media to identify the most challenging period since assuming control of the national setup, De la Fuente pointed away from their recent triumphs. Instead, the Spanish boss highlighted the long-term injury suffered by Barcelona midfielder Gavi, an incident that temporarily derailed squad morale and left a lasting mark on the camp.
- AFP
De la Fuente recalls dressing room scenes
Speaking to COPE, De la Fuente did not hold back when recalling the emotional fallout from the midfielder's severe setback. He emphasised how deeply the squad felt the loss.
"Gavi’s injury was a tough moment for everyone," the Spain boss revealed. "We had a feeling of pain stemming from an accident, from losing a dear person to us."
The 63-year-old then shed light on the scenes behind closed doors, describing a distressed squad rallying around their stricken team-mate.
"If you had seen the reaction from the players in the dressing room, it was horrifying," De la Fuente added. "Everyone was hugging and supporting him. It was incredibly moving."
A fierce battle for minutes at Barcelona
While the 22-year-old successfully completed his rehabilitation and is back on the pitch, his current situation at club level presents a fresh set of challenges. Gavi is finding it difficult to secure regular playing time under head coach Hansi Flick, largely due to the intense competition for places within the Barcelona squad.
The Catalan giants boast a stacked midfield department, with Pedri firmly established as a guaranteed starter and the summer arrival of Rodri adding further quality to the ranks. Furthermore, the impressive form of Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo has severely restricted Gavi’s opportunities, reducing the tenacious Spain international to fleeting cameo appearances.
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Overcoming setbacks to reclaim his spot
As the season progresses, Gavi faces an uphill battle to force his way back into Flick's starting XI. Navigating the lingering impact of his initial 2023 knee injury and a subsequent setback last season, the lack of substantial game time is a frustrating but inevitable hurdle.
The midfielder must now capitalise on every minute he is granted to prove his worth in a heavily congested squad. His immediate priority will be to string together consistent performances and regain true match sharpness at Camp Nou. Doing so is essential not only to reignite his club career but also to ensure he reclaims his status as a central figure in De la Fuente’s all-conquering Spanish national team.
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