According to Tuttosport, alongside Real Madrid and Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool FC are also interested in the services of the centre-back, whose contract expires in the summer. The newspaper also reported that Juventus are tempting the 33-year-old with a two-year contract worth a total of ten to twelve million euros.

Real’s offer, by contrast, is said to be for just one year and five million euros. A key factor in Rüdiger’s decision is also the unresolved managerial situation at Real Madrid. Interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa could become the permanent solution in the Spanish capital, depending on how the team performs in the Champions League. Under the 43-year-old, Rüdiger is once again a regular in central defence. His sacked predecessor, Xabi Alonso, had a reputation for not being a fan of Rüdiger.