Füchse Berlin appear to be in the process of securing the most expensive “domestic transfer” in the history of the HBL. The move of Danish World and European Champion and Olympic gold medallist Simon Pytlick from SG Flensburg-Handewitt is actually already confirmed for 2027, but the backcourt player is evidently in a hurry.
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Will the previous record be smashed? Bob Hanning appears to be working on a blockbuster handball transfer
He recently told Danish broadcaster TV 2 that he had lost confidence in Flensburg’s club management. His comments made it clear that he wants to leave for Berlin as soon as possible. The problem is that Pytlick is still under contract until 2027.
This in turn means that both clubs would have to agree on a transfer fee so that Pytlick does not have to see out the remainder of his contract. This would be no small matter. As several media outlets unanimously report, the fee is likely to be between one million and 1.5 million euros.
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Hanning puts the brakes on Pytlick
If this were to actually happen, the current record transfer fee between two HBL clubs would be smashed. Until now, this had stood at around 500,000 euros. The world record for a handball transfer was set by Paris Saint-Germain in 2015 when they signed Nikola Karabatic from FC Barcelona for two million euros.
How soon Pytlick’s time in Flensburg will actually come to an end remains to be seen. Füchse managing director Bob Hanning was cautious in his comments to Bild: “It is well known that we would prefer to sign Simon sooner rather than in 2027. But we must also respect the fact that Simon Pytlick has a contract in Flensburg, and we do. Of course, we can understand the player’s wishes, and in many respects it makes sense. Nevertheless, we will not be taking the initiative.”
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Glandorf on Pytlick: "We're planning to keep him until 2027"
It remains to be seen whether these statements are meant seriously or are merely a negotiating tactic, but Flensburg boss Holger Glandorf has, at least in his public statements, closed the door on a swift departure for Pytlick. "Our international players will be back in Flensburg by Tuesday at the latest. We will then seek a meeting with Simon to discuss our respective views. We are planning to keep him until 2027. I am convinced that we are all professional enough to cope with this situation," the former international told Bild.
It is already clear, however, that the Füchse will have a squad packed with superstars in the not-too-distant future. In 2028, Frenchman Dika Mem will join World Handballer of the Year Mathias Gidsel and Pytlick at the reigning German champions, adding yet another world-class player to the line-up.