Will it turn out like it did with Benjamin Sesko? RB Leipzig reportedly wants to keep Yan Diomande using a salary trick

To achieve this goal, RB Leipzig is working intensively on a contract renegotiation. Although the Ivory Coast international is still under contract until 2030 and has no release clause, his salary no longer reflects his sporting importance given his development. As Sky reports, the player has already been informed of a planned pay rise. An extension would also guarantee that Diomande does not leave, at least this summer.

The approach is strongly reminiscent of a tried-and-tested Leipzig model. The club previously succeeded in keeping striker Benjamin Sesko through a contract renegotiation, despite significant interest from other clubs. Sesko ultimately stayed for two years before taking the next step in his career – a scenario that is now also being sought with Diomande.

In sporting and financial terms, Leipzig finds itself in a comfortable yet challenging position. On the one hand, the Ivorian is not currently pushing for a move; on the other, he is by no means unsellable. According to Sky, the club’s management would at least give the matter some thought if offers exceeded the €100 million mark, particularly if revenue from the Champions League fails to materialise.