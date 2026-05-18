Portuguese newspaper A Bola reports that talks have intensified between Palhinha—currently on loan from Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season—and his former club, Sporting Lisbon.
Translated by
Will he stay at Tottenham after all? Bayern loanee Joao Palhinha could be heading for a sensational transfer
According to the report, Palhinha wants to return to Sporting, where he previously played in the youth setup. If the transfer goes ahead, he will sign a three-year contract and could replace captain Morten Hjulmand in central midfield. The Dane is linked with a move to a top European club this summer.
A Bola reports that Bayern's transfer fee demands remain the biggest obstacle. The Portuguese midfielder is under contract at FCB until 2028, having joined from Fulham in 2024 for €51 million, and while he has no future at S?bener Stra?e, the German champions could still recoup a profit on the two years left on his deal.
A Bola adds that Sporting are weighing both a permanent transfer and a loan move with an option to buy, while city rivals Benfica are also monitoring the situation.
- Getty Images Sport
Tottenham hold an option to buy Joao Palhinha, yet the midfielder is reported to favour a return to Sporting.
Tottenham wants to keep Palhinha and holds a €30m buy-back option. New manager Roberto De Zerbi is ready to activate it, yet the midfielder reportedly prefers a return to Lisbon.
That stance would not change even if the club avoids relegation after a difficult campaign. Palhinha has started regularly for the Spurs, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 43 appearances.
In hindsight, Palhinha's move to Bayern was ill-fated. Bayern had tried to sign him in summer 2023, when Thomas Tuchel was still in charge, but the deal collapsed at the death. A year later, under Tuchel's successor Vincent Kompany, the move finally went through—only for Palhinha to find himself surplus to requirements at Säbener Straße within twelve months.
He has made 95 competitive appearances for Sporting's first team, and after leaving Lisbon for Fulham in 2022, he established himself in the Premier League.
Joao Palhinha: His stats for Sporting so far
Games
95
Goals
7 assists
Assists
0
Titles
Portuguese League Champion (2021), Portuguese Super Cup winner (2022), two-time Portuguese League Cup winner (2021, 2022).