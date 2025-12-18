Where next for Thiago Silva?! Former Chelsea captain terminates contract with Fluminense and becomes free agent ahead of January transfer window

Silva has seen a return to Serie A giants Milan speculated on, but another former Chelsea captain - John Terry - is hoping to see the South American stalwart back at Stamford Bridge. He previously took in 155 appearances for the Blues, helping them to Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs.

Terry has said in a video on TikTok: “Thiago Silva is available. Now, listen to me, a man with great experience, a man with a great relationship with our football club. His two kids [Isago and Iago] are in our academy, no doubt he's going to be back in London over here with his family for Christmas.

“I would love to see this man back at our football club playing alongside these players. Now, I'm not saying he has to play every week, but just the experience he can bring, playing alongside someone like that.

“Probably goes back to my role under Antonio Conte in 2017 when we won the league. I didn't play, but I had a role to play within the group, be that buffer between the players, the manager, the owners, and have that bit of experience where, sometimes, when you're going through a tough spell or when you're going through a good spell as well, you know what to say, what to deliver, and he certainly brings that as well.

“So, Thiago Silva, back to Chelsea, that would make everyone very, very happy, me included in that, so who knows? I'm just throwing it out there. Thiago, we love you.”