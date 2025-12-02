Thiago Silva's son follows in dad's footsteps! Teenage wonderkid signs first professional contract with Chelsea

Such a switch would allow the veteran centre-half to be closer to his family, with his children and wife remaining in England when he headed back to South America. That is because Isago and younger brother Iago are on the books at Chelsea - having followed their father to England from PSG.

Thiago has said of being separated from his family, with the decision taken to return to his roots at Fluminense: “I owe a lot of this to my family, because it's not easy being away. My children had to return now, only my wife stayed.

“They have their mission at Chelsea, to get back to the season. But I know we're making the right choice, they'll follow their path and that will certainly strengthen me now. Even though I'm far away physically, my children are here with me in spirit.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!