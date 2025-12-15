Getty Images Sport
Another new chapter for Thiago Silva? PSG & Chelsea legend could leave Fluminense after surprise dressing room gesture
Did Silva just bid farewell to his Fluminense teammates?
Silva’s future at Fluminense has been thrown into doubt after the 41-year-old addressed his team-mates in the dressing room, as per GeGlobo, following their Copa do Brasil semi-final elimination against Vasco. The defender, who returned to his boyhood club in mid-2024, is understood to have bid farewell to the squad in a gesture that strongly suggested his time at the club could be coming to an earlier-than-expected end. While his contract officially runs until June 2026, the moment was interpreted internally as more than a routine reaction to defeat.
The centre-back was one of Fluminense’s standout performers on the night, producing a commanding display across the two-legged semi-final tie. In the second leg, Silva converted his penalty in a shootout that ultimately decided who would progress to the final. Fluminense were unable to complete the comeback, and the defeat brought their cup campaign to a close in emotionally charged circumstances.
In the aftermath of the elimination, it emerged that Silva has already communicated his openness to leaving the club. According to reports in Brazil, the defender has no intention of retiring immediately and is instead exploring the possibility of continuing his career elsewhere. His decision appears to have been influenced by personal factors rather than dissatisfaction with Fluminense’s sporting project.
Silva keen on returning to Europe to be closer to his family...
Since returning to Brazil, Silva has been separated from his immediate family, who remain based in London due to his children’s involvement in Chelsea’s youth academy. That distance has been described as a growing burden, and it has played a central role in his willingness to consider terminating his Fluminense contract well before its original expiry date.
The uncertainty has also prompted speculation about a return to Europe, with Italian media recently linking Silva to AC Milan, one of his former clubs. While no concrete move has been confirmed, the idea of finishing his career closer to his family while remaining competitive is believed to be appealing. At the same time, Silva has publicly spoken about his ambition to play at the next World Cup, a goal that suggests he still views himself as capable of performing at an elite level rather than winding down his career in Brazil.
From Fluminense’s perspective, the situation is being handled with caution. Club officials are reportedly keen to hold talks with Silva in the coming days and hope the emotional weight of the Vasco elimination may have influenced his dressing room gesture. Internally, there is still optimism that the defender could be persuaded to remain at least until July 2026, particularly given his influence on and off the pitch and the club’s qualification for the Copa Libertadores after finishing fifth in Serie A.
Thiago Silva: An ageless defender for the ages
Silva’s career places him firmly among the greatest defenders of his generation, defined by longevity, consistency and leadership across multiple elite environments. After overcoming a life-threatening battle with tuberculosis early in his career, he rebuilt his reputation at Fluminense before starring for AC Milan, where he won the Serie A title, and later captained Paris Saint-Germain during a period of domestic dominance. His eight years in Paris yielded seven Ligue 1 titles and established him as one of Europe’s most reliable centre-backs.
His move to Chelsea in 2020, at the age of 35, initially raised eyebrows but quickly silenced doubters. Silva became a cornerstone of the Blues’ defence and played a pivotal role in their Champions League triumph in 2021, finally claiming the European crown that had eluded him at PSG and AC Milan. Over four seasons in west London, he made more than 150 appearances and earned widespread admiration for his composure, tactical intelligence and leadership.
Returning to Fluminense in 2024 was framed as a homecoming and a symbolic closing of the circle. Even at 41, Silva has remained a key figure, making 46 appearances this season across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists. His performances have reinforced his reputation as an ageless defender, capable of reading the game and leading younger team-mates through example.
Fluminense chiefs set to hold talks with Silva soon
Silva now faces a defining decision as he weighs his future beyond Fluminense. Talks with the club are expected in the coming days, with management keen to understand whether his dressing room farewell was a definitive goodbye. Their priority will be clarity, both to plan for the upcoming season and to manage the potential loss of one of the most significant figures.
If Silva does decide to leave, his next move remains open-ended. A return to Europe would allow him to be closer to his family and potentially maintain the competitive environment he believes is necessary to keep his World Cup ambitions alive. Retirement, while previously mentioned as an option at the end of his contract, now appears less likely given his stated desire to continue playing and his strong performances throughout the season.
