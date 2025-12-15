Another new chapter for Thiago Silva? PSG & Chelsea legend could leave Fluminense after surprise dressing room gesture

Silva’s future at Fluminense has been thrown into doubt after the 41-year-old addressed his team-mates in the dressing room, as per GeGlobo, following their Copa do Brasil semi-final elimination against Vasco. The defender, who returned to his boyhood club in mid-2024, is understood to have bid farewell to the squad in a gesture that strongly suggested his time at the club could be coming to an earlier-than-expected end. While his contract officially runs until June 2026, the moment was interpreted internally as more than a routine reaction to defeat.

The centre-back was one of Fluminense’s standout performers on the night, producing a commanding display across the two-legged semi-final tie. In the second leg, Silva converted his penalty in a shootout that ultimately decided who would progress to the final. Fluminense were unable to complete the comeback, and the defeat brought their cup campaign to a close in emotionally charged circumstances.

In the aftermath of the elimination, it emerged that Silva has already communicated his openness to leaving the club. According to reports in Brazil, the defender has no intention of retiring immediately and is instead exploring the possibility of continuing his career elsewhere. His decision appears to have been influenced by personal factors rather than dissatisfaction with Fluminense’s sporting project.