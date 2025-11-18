Getty/GOAL
Thiago Silva in line for shock reunion with USMNT star Christian Pulisic as AC Milan consider re-signing 41-year-old defender
Thiago Silva won Champions League with Pulisic at Chelsea
Silva headed home in the summer of 2024 when returning to his roots in Rio de Janeiro. He is now enjoying a third stint with Fluminense, having started out in their youth system and made over 140 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2008.
It was that stint which earned the classy defender his first move to Italy. Milan bought into his potential and saw him grace over 100 matches for them - becoming a Serie A title winner in 2010-11.
Silva was then lured away to France by the ambitious project at Paris Saint-Germain, spending eight years there before heading to Stamford Bridge in 2020. Champions League glory was savoured with Chelsea alongside USMNT star Pulisic.
The United States international left west London for Milan in 2023, with Silva saying at the time: “He is a good boy and a fantastic player. Last year he didn't have a great chance to play with us. I don't know if he will go to Milan one hundred per cent, but if he were to go he would certainly do well.”
Milan want to sign an experienced defender in January
Pulisic has starred for the Rossoneri, becoming a talismanic presence while posting personal bests in the goal scoring department. He would likely welcome the presence of another familiar face at San Siro.
La Repubblica reports that Milan are looking into the possibility of bringing Silva back onto their books. They are said to be in the market for an experienced centre-half heading towards the January transfer window.
They already have Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovic, Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter and youngster Jan-Carlo Odogu to call upon, but want another proven operator to form part of that group. Milan missed out on Manchester City star Manuel Akanji, as he moved to Galatasaray, and versatile Liverpool defender Joe Gomez over the summer.
Could Thiago Silva reunite with Allegri at San Siro?
Reports in Italy claim that “the possibility of bringing back Thiago Silva, 13 years after his last appearance for Milan, is gaining traction”. He is considered to be the perfect option to add “leadership, stability and an immediate upgrade to the defensive unit” in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.
Silva worked with Allegri during his previous stint with the Rossoneri and has been showing no sign of slowing down in Brazil. He has made 41 appearances for Fluminense this season, scoring three goals, and impressed during a run to the semi-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Thiago Silva record: Appearances & trophy wins
His contract is only due to run until the summer of 2026, with a man that earned 113 caps for Brazil previously stating that he wants to bow out at the top. That could mean hanging up his boots next summer, or embracing one last challenge.
Silva has said: “This is the contract I have with Fluminense. In my mind, I was pretty certain about the decision to maybe stop. It’s not concrete yet, it’s just my thought. Because, as I said recently, recovery is very exhausting for me. Being away from my family for so long. I thought it would be easier. Honestly, I thought it would be easier and it’s not. It was our decision. Isabelle understood perfectly. My kids, a little less. We’re always together, but I mean physically. It’s very tiring for me.
“I think every player would like to stop at their peak, still feeling good and delivering positive results. I wouldn’t want to stop at a moment when, suddenly, someone like Kaio Jorge easily gets past me, scores a goal, and we become a laughing stock. I intend to stop at a good level, performing well. That’s my thinking.”
Whenever the day comes for Silva to bow out, he will do so having made over 860 appearances at club level while claiming Champions League, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Club World Cup titles - along with bronze and silver medals at the Olympic Games.
