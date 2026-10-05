AFP
'A bit like Javier Zanetti' - Wesley Sneijder hails Lautaro Martinez's undying loyalty to Inter as Treble winner backs Cristian Chivu for success
Sneijder speaks out in Trento
Sneijder has offered his thoughts on the current situation at the Italian club. Speaking at the Festival dello Sport in Trento, the Dutchman reflected on two key figures at San Siro. He sat down with Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport to discuss the impact of star striker Martinez. The former Netherlands international also took the time to praise the development of his former team-mate Chivu.
Sneijder shared a dressing room with Chivu during a hugely successful period for Inter. He now believes the Romanian is destined for a bright future in the dugout as he progresses through his coaching career.
- AFP
Lautaro compared to an Inter legend
Sneijder reserved special praise for Martinez, who continues to lead the line for Inter as their talisman. He highlighted the Argentine forward's deep connection with the club and compared his passion to a modern great.
"Lautaro is truly in love with Inter, a bit like Zanetti," Sneijder explained. "He has the look of a mean striker, with that he has already scored half a goal."
Chivu born to be a coach
The conversation then shifted to Chivu, who is currently building his reputation as a respected coach. Sneijder joked that his old friend has suddenly become too important to reply to his text messages.
"Jokes aside, he seems born to be the Inter coach and I didn't expect him to run 100 metres to go celebrate with the players under the curva," Sneijder said. "He's aged a bit but in his heart he is always the same.
"Every profession involves things learned on the pitch, little by little; for instance, Cristian will have to assess the impact of such a long break on the players. Also, it’s important not to always have to stage a comeback."
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Looking ahead to the future
Martinez will now aim to continue his impressive goalscoring form for Inter as the current season progresses. His leadership and fierce mentality will remain crucial to the club's ongoing domestic and European ambitions. The 29-year-old has been in impressive form this season, recording four goals and one assist in five appearances across all competitions.
However, before suiting up for the Nerazzurri against Parma this weekend, Martinez remains focused on his international duties with Argentina. La Albiceleste are set to face Benin in a match that will serve as Lionel Messi's farewell to the national team.
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