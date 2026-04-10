The Hollywood story continues! 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary series renewed for three more seasons in boost to Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac

In a move that highlights the global appeal of the Red Dragons, FX has confirmed that 'Welcome to Wrexham' has been renewed for an additional three seasons. This unprecedented multi-year commitment ensures that the fly-on-the-wall series will remain in production through to at least its eighth season, tracking the club's journey through the English football pyramid.

The announcement comes at a perfect time for their fans, arriving just one month before the highly anticipated premiere of Season 5. The fifth installment is scheduled to debut on FX and Hulu on May 14 with a double-episode premiere, followed by weekly releases that will continue to document the transformative era under the Hollywood duo.