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Wayne Rooney highlights ‘first question’ Man Utd must answer heading into summer transfer window - with Red Devils told what Premier League title challenge relies on
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The critical question for potential signings
Rooney believes the current ambiguity surrounding the permanent manager's role is a major deterrent for elite players, with Michael Carrick currently in charge on an interim basis.
Speaking on Match of the Day, United's all-time record goalscorer explained that any world-class talent approached by the club would immediately seek assurances about the long-term vision and the man in charge of it.
"If I was a player and Man Utd wanted to sign me, the first question I'd ask is 'who is the manager? Does the manager want me?'" Rooney stated. "I think for the club to announce him, I think they need to do it swiftly because they need to get players in. They need to get players to improve that team."
INEOS urged to act swiftly
With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group now overseeing football operations, the pressure is on to make a definitive call regarding Carrick's interim tenure.
While Carrick has overseen a remarkable resurgence -winning 10 of his first 15 games and securing a return to the Champions League - the lack of an official permanent appointment is reportedly causing unease.
Rooney has warned that if INEOS doesn't move quickly, United risk losing out on their primary targets to more organised competitors. The United legend has been vocal in his support for his former team-mate, suggesting that Carrick has earned the right to lead the club forward and that a swift announcement is necessary to facilitate summer business.
Midfield reinforcements and title ambitions
The Red Devils have been heavily linked with several high-profile midfielders, including the likes of Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali, as they look to build a squad capable of closing the gap at the top. With Champions League football also on the agenda, the consensus is that United need far greater depth to compete for the biggest trophies.
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Manchester United's managerial shortlist
While Carrick remains the frontrunner for the permanent manager's job, the club continues to be linked with experienced names such as Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, and Andoni Iraola. For now, though, United will be focused on finishing the season strongly, with games against Nottingham Forest and Brighton to come as they bid to secure a third-place finish.