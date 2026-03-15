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Why Wayne Rooney & Alan Shearer stand accused of speaking ‘complete nonsense’ as Anthony Gordon takes aim at Man Utd & Newcastle legends
Legends spark fury with availability questions
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane led the charge by questioning how a player could be fit for a second-half cameo but not to start, while Newcastle legend Alan Shearer claimed it would take "something extraordinary to keep myself out of this game." Wayne Rooney, present at the stadium, added fuel to the fire by claiming Gordon refused to shake hands before the match, which the player has now addressed in spectacular fashion.
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Gordon clarifies 'complete nonsense' claims
After proving his fitness and quality with the winning goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Gordon did not hold back in his assessment of the criticism. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the England international said: "Usually I don't like to clear stuff up because I don't care too much. But this one does need clearing up because it was just nonsense. Saying I didn't want to play in the biggest game of my career is absolute nonsense.
"I think Rooney said I went past and didn't shake their hands and went into the changing room. I didn't. I got changed by myself in a changing room the size of this. It was just me and a sink. Complete nonsense. I think they need to do better at what they are doing."
While he felt ready to push through the discomfort, the final call was made by Eddie Howe in conjunction with the Newcastle medical staff. Gordon admitted he "didn't like very much" being told he was benched, but understood the manager had to prioritise the team's performance over his personal desire to play.
Howe clears the air on medical protocols
Newcastle boss Howe has been quick to defend his star man, clarifying that the decision to bench Gordon against the Catalan giants was a medical one, not a lack of desire from the player. "I do have to clear something up with Anthony Gordon. He was absolutely willing to play in the game against Barcelona," Howe stated. "It was my decision not to start him based on the fact that he'd been ill that morning and hadn't attended the training session. He was prepared to play, but in consultation with the medical team, he didn't think he was fit to play."
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Momentum building ahead of Camp Nou
Newcastle’s 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge serves as a vital confidence boost as they prepare for the daunting trip to Barcelona on Wednesday. Having only won at Chelsea once in the Premier League since 2012, the result highlights a shift in momentum for Howe’s side. The winning goal was a result of fine work from Tino Livramento and Joe Willock, providing the Magpies with the athleticism they need to compete at the highest level in Europe. The focus now shifts back to the Champions League and whether Gordon will be restored to the starting line-up for the second leg against the Blaugrana.
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