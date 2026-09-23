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Virgil van Dijk reveals how new boss Xavi saved his Netherlands career after World Cup 'nonsense'
The 'ten-second' meeting that changed everything
Van Dijk has admitted that his future with the Dutch national team was hanging by a thread following a bruising World Cup campaign that left him questioning his role. The Liverpool talisman felt the weight of intense public scrutiny and needed time away with his family to process the disappointment. However, the appointment of a new coaching staff provided the clarity he required. Van Dijk revealed that a face-to-face meeting with new boss Xavi was all it took to convince him to lead his country into the next cycle.
"I needed a holiday with my family and then an important meeting with the national coach. After ten seconds it was already clear that I would continue," the defender told reporters.
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Restoring trust and appreciation
Rather than focusing on tactics or long-term planning, the conversation centered on the fundamental respect and appreciation the 33-year-old defender felt was lacking from external sources. Virgil van Dijk highlighted the crucial reassurance provided by his new manager, who reminded him of his true stature and reaffirmed his vital importance to the squad. This conversation reinstated a necessary sense of trust and joy, addressing a need for emotional validation that went beyond his proven physical fitness.
"What he said? That I am Virgil van Dijk. It is about trust, appreciation, how important you are for the team. Physically there is and was no doubt, but you also want to feel appreciation and pleasure. I didn't miss that internally, but externally quite often. And you guys play quite a role in that," Van Dijk revealed.
Hitting back at World Cup criticism
The veteran centre-back did not hold back when addressing the fallout from the Netherlands' shock elimination. The Oranje were sent packing after a tense penalty shootout in the round of 16 against Morocco, a defeat that sparked a wave of negativity back home. Van Dijk was particularly incensed by narratives suggesting he was responsible for tactical shifts that supposedly hampered the team's performance.
"We just failed at the World Cup, those are the hard facts," Van Dijk said. "That's not down to me, I've never been the one who comes up with that. It was a bad game, but we almost got it over the line. Then nothing would have been wrong. But now we were eliminated far too early. Then you get everything thrown at you."
He was visibly irritated by claims that he and former coach Ronald Koeman had "broken" Dutch football. "Nonsense is being thrown into the world to make me look even worse. That happens far too often. It makes no sense to come back to it now. I was told it was my fault we played with five, that Ronald Koeman and I destroyed Dutch football," he added.
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Chasing the century mark
Despite the external noise, Van Dijk remains focused on his longevity at the highest level. Standing on 96 caps, he is rapidly approaching a century of appearances for his country, a milestone that puts him among the elite of Dutch football history. While the prospect of 100 caps is a significant achievement, the defender insisted that the numbers were not the driving force behind his decision to stay on.
"That did not play a role in my experience," he remarked when asked about the landmark. "I purely wanted to take rest, speak with my loved ones, with the national coach. But a hundred internationals is not something that many players achieve, I am aware of that," he noted.
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