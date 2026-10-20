Virgil van Dijk issues Liverpool rallying cry ahead of Villarreal Champions League clash

Van Dijk has urged Liverpool to capitalise on home advantage as they begin a significant run of fixtures at Anfield. Following a grueling period of travel, the Reds host Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night, marking the first of four consecutive matches on home turf. Van Dijk is adamant that the team must build on the confidence gained from recent away successes to solidify their European standing.

In his official matchday programme notes on club official website, the Dutch defender emphasised the importance of consistency following victories over LASK and Brentford. "We arrive into this game on the back of two hard-fought wins away to LASK and Brentford, and it is important that we do everything we can to maintain that forward momentum this evening," he wrote.

Reflecting on the grit shown in their recent Premier League outing, Van Dijk highlighted the mental strength required to recover from earlier setbacks. "Saturday’s victory at Brentford, like I say, was extremely hard-fought and extremely important, even more so given the disappointment of the Manchester City game the previous week," the captain explained.