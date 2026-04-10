Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool's season has been 'unacceptable' - but refuses to give up on Champions League comeback vs PSG

On that occasion, Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit to beat Barcelona 4-0 and eventually lifted the Champions League trophy. Van Dijk believes a similar scenario could unfold, even if expectations outside the club remain low. He compared the current challenge to the unforgettable victory, when Jurgen Klopp’s side defied the odds to reach the Champions League final.

"Back then, you play one of the best teams in Europe, with obviously one of the best players ever in that team and we had injuries," the Dutch defender said, as quoted by The Guardian. “And now we play against the best team in Europe. They’re the European champions, so I think it is similar in terms of, on paper, probably no one gives us a chance.

"It starts with the belief that comes within yourself. It starts with the belief that we get from our manager, the right gameplan, and the intensity that we have to put in from the first second to the last if you really want to achieve something. We have to show the desire, show the fight – that’s the least you have to do as a Liverpool player."