'We're going to win it' - Vinicius Jr issues bold Champions League guarantee and identifies key threat ahead of Inter clash

Vinicius has laid down a significant marker ahead of the new European campaign, boldly predicting that the club will secure their 16th Champions League title this season. Despite last lifting the trophy in 2024, recent years have seen the Spanish giants fall short of their own high standards, suffering consecutive quarter-final exits against Arsenal and Bayern Munich respectively.

Speaking to the club's official media, the winger expressed total confidence in the squad's ability to return to the pinnacle of the sport. 'Hopefully the 16th will come. We're ready for that. It's our competition. We haven't done well in it for the last two years. Our first objective is to finish among the top eight. We're always excited about the Champions League. This season will be different from the last two Champions League campaigns and we're going to win it.'