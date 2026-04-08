Vincent Kompany surprises with high praise for Vinicius Junior after Bayern Munich's Champions League victory over Real Madrid

In a candid post-match interview with Amazon Prime, Kompany highlighted that his respect for the Madrid forward transcends the boundaries of the pitch.

Reflecting on his touchline encounter with the winger and the importance of his presence in the game, Kompany stated: “That was the first time I’ve met him. Vini must stay exactly as he is. He has my total support - regardless of whether he is an opposing player or not. You need players who are different. We enjoy the success of these players. It was the same with Franck Ribery at Bayern. You are allowed to have an opinion, but you must never cross a line.”