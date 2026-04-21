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Goretzka Jackson GuerreiroIMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto
Jonas Rütten

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Vincent Kompany is said to be deeply impressed! Could a spectacular turnaround be on the cards at Bayern Munich?

Bundesliga
Transfers
N. Jackson
H. Kane
A. Gordon
Chelsea
Newcastle United
AC Milan
Bayern Munich

It appeared that Nicolas Jackson’s time at FC Bayern would end when his loan expired, with no chance of a permanent deal. Could the situation be changing?

FC Bayern Munich could still perform a U-turn on Nicolas Jackson and secure his services on a permanent deal. 

According to The Sun, Vincent Kompany is impressed by how the Senegalese forward has handled his long-term role as a substitute behind Harry Kane, and Bayern’s other decision-makers are also impressed by Jackson’s productivity when he comes on to relieve Kane. 

  • Bayern Munich have yet to decide whether to make the 24-year-old’s move permanent, and will wait until the end of the season before doing so. His loan deal expires on 30 June, after which he will revert to Chelsea, where his long-term prospects are said to be slim.

    On a frantic Deadline Day last summer, Bayern had agreed a mandatory €65 million buy-out clause with the Blues, but that option lapsed well before the end of the season because Jackson failed to secure enough starts in Munich’s line-up. Bayern also paid a club-record loan fee of €16.5 million to Chelsea.

    Throughout the campaign he was often criticised for lacking the game-changing impact of Kane, yet his form has improved markedly of late. In the Bundesliga he stepped in for Kane in his last four matches (missing two due to a red card) and scored three goals while providing two assists. When Kane suffered a calf injury in early March, Jackson seized his chance in the Champions League, scoring in the landmark 6-1 win over Atalanta in the first leg of the round of 16.

    That performance underlined the effectiveness of the Kane–Jackson partnership, and the Senegalese forward’s first celebration was with the injured Englishman. In 28 appearances, Jackson has nine goals and four assists in just over 1,000 minutes. His current rate of one goal involvement every 81.5 minutes is impressive, leaving Bayern with a major decision to make come June.

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  • Nicolas JacksonGetty

    FC Bayern and Nicolas Jackson: Too much points to a split.

    Despite Jackson’s recent strong form under Kompany and the Bayern hierarchy, two factors suggest he will not remain at the club next season. First, Bayern are virtually certain to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, a move that will cost a significant fee. Gordon is not only expected to challenge Luis Díaz on the left wing but also to serve as Kane’s backup—essentially replacing Jackson.

    A permanent move for Jackson would only happen if Chelsea significantly reduced the €65m buy-out clause in his loan agreement. Yet Chelsea, keen to recoup as much as possible for a forward under contract until 2033, is unlikely to grant Bayern a hefty discount.

    La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan have already expressed interest in signing Jackson permanently. 

  • Nicolas Jackson: Performance data and statistics

    ClubMatchesGoalsAssists
    FC Bayern2894
    Chelsea FC813012
    Villarreal48136

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