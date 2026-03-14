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Khaled Mahmoud

VIDEO: Bizarre moment referee gets caught up in the centre of Chelsea huddle ahead of Newcastle clash

Fans at Stamford Bridge witnessed a comical scene on Saturday as Chelsea’s XI "recruited" referee Paul Tierney for their pre-match huddle. Trapped in the circle, the official stood stoically with the ball while players held their tactical talk around him. The bizarre moment created a unique Premier League visual that quickly went viral.

  • The unintended guest

    The incident occurred just as tension built ahead of the kick-off against Newcastle. Tierney had taken his position at the centre spot when the Chelsea players converged. Rather than moving aside, the huddle formed directly around him, leaving the official as the unintentional focal point. While Tierney looked bemused, he remained professional, waiting for the mass of blue shirts to disperse.

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  • Watch the clip

  • A player-led tradition

    Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has clarified that this specific ritual, which became a fixture in recent weeks, did not originate from the dugout. Following a similar huddle before a victory against Aston Villa, the manager explained that the players are the ones driving this display of unity to foster collective responsibility.

    Addressing the routine, Rosenior said: "No, it wasn't [from me]. The idea came from the players, and I really like it because they're showing unity and togetherness and spirit, and I think you need that. Before anything, you start talking about tactics or systems, you need a group of players willing to run and fight for each other."

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  • Wrexham v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Tierney in the spotlight

    As a Premier League veteran, Paul Tierney has seen almost everything, but being the centrepiece of a team talk was likely a first. The scene served as light-hearted relief before the serious business of a crucial meeting. For Rosenior, the fact that his players are taking such initiative is a positive sign of the dressing room atmosphere.

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