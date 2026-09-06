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Fulham v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Ben Chilwell sends brutal 'take the L' message to Fulham fan who called Crystal Palace match-winner a 'Chelsea reject'

B. Chilwell
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Fulham
Crystal Palace
Premier League

Ben Chilwell produced an instant impact on his Crystal Palace return, firing home a spectacular late winner in a 3-2 victory over Fulham. The former Chelsea defender was subsequently targeted by a heckling home supporter at full-time, but he quickly silenced the taunt by flashing a cheeky gesture to celebrate the derby triumph.

  • Defender silences home heckler

    As he walked off the pitch after the final whistle, a Fulham supporter shouted "Chelsea reject" at Chilwell from just yards away. The 29-year-old left-back, who completed a deadline-day return to Palace, fired straight back by shaping his fingers into an 'L' and telling the heckler to "take the L (loss)". The defender's cheeky response capped off a memorable afternoon for Palace after securing all three points at the home of their London rivals.

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  • Eagles mount stunning comeback

    Hosts Fulham led twice through a deflected strike from Joshua King and Cesar Palacios's first goal for the club. However, Palace refused to buckle as Tyrick Mitchell produced an outstanding display to net two crucial equalisers at Craven Cottage. Just three minutes after replacing Mitchell, Chilwell pounced on a loose ball with a thunderous 77th-minute volley to seal an emphatic 3-2 comeback victory for Pierre Sage's side.

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  • imago-sport-1082405974.jpgEvery Second Media

    Hectic home schedule looms

    Sage's men now brace for a demanding three-pronged test at Selhurst Park, starting with a midweek Carabao Cup clash against Middlesbrough. The Eagles quickly return to Premier League action against Ipswich Town before launching their UEFA Europa League league phase against Polish giants Lech Poznan. Juggling cup knockout stakes, league momentum, and continental ambitions in rapid succession will immediately put Palace's squad depth and fresh additions to the test.

Carabao Cup
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Middlesbrough crest
Middlesbrough
MID
Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL