'Makes me very, very sad' - Alexis Mac Allister drops massive Liverpool contract BOMBSHELL and admits he could have left Anfield in the summer

Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister has gone public with his disappointment after being told by the club that they are not currently in a position to offer him a fresh deal. The 27-year-old, who arrived from Brighton in 2023, confirmed he has just two years remaining on his current terms.

Speaking ahead of the Reds' Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, Mac Allister was incredibly candid about his situation. "As everyone knows, I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad," Mac Allister said in a press conference. "Everyone can see I give my 100 per cent for this football club, every single day in training, games. Of course I can have very good games, very bad games like everyone. I always give my best."



