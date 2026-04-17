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Celia Balf

‘Game on’ - USWNT face Japan in series decider: Five keys to the finale

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The USWNT will look to close out final game of three-game series against Japan, and after two games, and a 1-1 record, will enter Friday's match with experience, learnings, and something to play for.

The U.S. women’s national team have one more test against Japan in this three-game series, and it all comes down to the finale. This marks the ninth time in the program’s 40-year history that the USWNT has faced the same opponent three consecutive times - and each of the previous eight ended with a split entering the third match.

Friday’s decider will be played at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo, with plenty still to be settled.

So, what will the lineup look like? After head coach Emma Hayes rotated the entire starting XI between the April 11 and April 14 matches, the expectation is a return to a more experienced group. Captain Lindsey Heaps leads the way with 175 caps, followed by Rose Lavelle (119) and Emily Sonnett (116).

Hayes made clear after the second match just how much respect Japan commands.

“They’re a world-class team,” she said. “When you win the first one, inevitably the second becomes that challenge. They are a top side, so we have to give them a lot of credit - and game on for the third game.”

As the USWNT look to close out this window before World Cup qualifying, GOAL breaks down five keys against Japan...

  • Emma Hayes, Rose Lavelle USWNTGetty Images

    'Game on' for the third game

    It’s a unique challenge to face the same opponent three times in a row, even with rotation across lineups. Historically, Japan has beaten the U.S. just three times in 43 meetings - though two of those wins have come in the past 14 months under Emma Hayes.

    Before the series, Hayes said she planned to use two different groups across the three matches. After splitting the first two, the expectation is a return to the side that opened the series.

    Hayes pointed to progress, even in defeat.

    “In terms of measuring progress, I go back to playing Japan last year with a largely inexperienced group,” she said after Tuesday’s match. “I think we dominated a lot of really good things without having the secret sauce. Game on for the third game.”

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  • Rose Lavalle, USWNT Getty

    Top lineup will go again

    Hayes swapped all 11 players from the first game to the second game, and on Friday, the group will look much more like the first team that played at PayPal Stadium. Hayes went with experience in the first lineup, with Lindsey Heaps, Sam Coffey and Rose Lavelle in the midfield to then a very young midfield in 20-year-old Claire Hutton, 20-year-old Olivia Moultrie and 18-year-old Lily Yohannes in the second game. Heaps did enter the game in the second half against Japan on Tuesday, adding much-needed leadership between lines.

    After the first meeting against Japan, Hayes said, "We have to prepare ourselves for qualifying. We don't have a lot of windows left, so we need to get some of these players playing back together again. I think it's important. And then the second part is, I want to play, I want to see a different side to us in the second game, with a less experienced group, and see the progress that we have made in the last 12 months."

    Following the 1-0 loss on Tuesday, Hayes compared the situation to trying to cook a Michelin-star recipe, without the secret sauce, just yet. "I think we've got players that have some of the recipe and they're trying to imply it in their entirety, but it's a work in progress, and I think if I play solely to win, we maybe don't change a lot in these games, we play the vast majority of seniors...but that's not where I'm at, and I don't regret those decisions."

  • Lindsey Heaps, Jaedyn ShawGetty Images

    Closing gaps in the final third is the focus

    The USWNT dominated the match with 67 percent possession on Tuesday night, but struggled to execute in the final third.

    All of the pieces are there, though, from Jaedyn Shaw's post-up game, Ally Sentnor's positioning and work rate defensively, and the pace and service of players like Emma Sears, Rodman, and Wilson.

    In the first game against Japan, the USWNT scored off of a free kick and then built up a sequence that fell into the feet of Heaps just above the 18-yard box. Friday's test will be about Alyssa Thompson finishing her chances in the box, Lavelle continuing to finish like she does, and of course, a true test for fringe players like Michelle Cooper and Jameese Joseph to step up.

    "Some of that stuff was better, but at the highest level, you've got to be decisive in the boxes," Hayes said in the post-game press conference about learnings from the second meeting against Japan.

    She continued, "I always think [about] the final third in football, that's where connections really matter, and it's still very early on for us with that. So it looks a little clunky to me."

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  • United States v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    'I cannot play them in all three games'

    Sophia Wilson and Trinity Rodman started up front for the USWNT in the first match against Japan, and got subbed into the game on Tuesday. The two members of 'Triple Espresso' really haven't played much together since the 2024 Paris Olympics where they famously named themselves 'Triple Espresso' alongside fellow USWNT forward Mallory Swanson.

    Wilson had a baby this past year and Rodman has been building her way back to top form after dealing with injuries and setbacks thrown her way. After Tuesday's game, Hayes spoke to the media about the progress of the two players.

    "It takes months to build momentum with form and Soph and Trin in the last two games; they've played together 90 minutes in the last 18 months, but I have to start somewhere with doing that," Hayes said. "But I also cannot play them in all three games, because their bodies are still early on in their season. So I think they're both students. They both want to keep growing, and I'm sure there'll be, you know, roaring to go come our next fixture."

    Rodman and Wilson will likely have managed minutes in the final match, although it wouldn't be surprising to see them in the starting lineup, at least Rodman, given her timeline.

  • Claudia DickeyGetty Images

    Dickey's biggest test yet

    It wasn't a surprise that we've seen Claudia Dickey and Phallon Tullis-Joyce split the two games in goal. What will be surprising next, is who Hayes leans on in the final match against Japan on Friday.

    Most signs are pointing to Dickey, even with both keepers conceding a goal in their performances. Dickey has shown more composure in net, and has also a bit more experience than Tullis-Joyce. Tullis-Joyce's performance against Japan was disasterous in the first half, and a bit uncharacteristic out of a keeper that entered the game with two clean sheets in the two matches she played for the USWNT in 2026.

    “At the highest level, you’ve got to be decisive in the boxes. So, giving up a pretty poor goal, but not creating enough down the other end,” Hayes said in the post-game press conference.

    Should Dickey earn the start, the sign will be pretty clear who the No. 1 keeper is at the moment. Dickey is good with the ball at her feet, which helps the team transition out of the back and maintain possession; a massive trait of the USWNT. In the first game against Japan, Dickey finished the match with five saves, including a big stop in the 79th minute to keep Japan from equalizing.

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