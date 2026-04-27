USWNT Abroad: Emily Fox and Arsenal edge Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes' OL Lyonnes in Champions League thriller

The U.S. Women’s National Team closed the international window by taking two of three from Japan. A week later, players were back with their clubs, with several Americans returning to action across the Women’s Super League and UEFA Women's Champions League.

Sunday brought a packed slate in England. Chelsea FC Women rolled past Everton Women 4-1, with Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma both involved, while Manchester United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women played to a scoreless draw behind Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Manchester City Women, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Women.

In Europe, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin fell 2-1 to Arsenal Women, with Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes on the losing side alongside Emily Fox.

There’s little time to reset. Arsenal is back in league play midweek against Leicester City Women, giving Fox and company just a few days to turn the page.

Elsewhere, a few notable absences stood out. Sam Coffey was not in the squad for Manchester City, while Girma did not feature for Chelsea. Those who did play made their presence felt - Fox helped drive Arsenal’s attack, Thompson stretched Chelsea’s frontline, and Tullis-Joyce anchored a clean sheet for United.

GOAL takes a closer look at how the USWNT's top players performed in Europe over the weekend.