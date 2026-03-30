‘There’s time to realize we need to compete’ - Mauricio Pochettino demands intensity following Belgium loss: Five keys for USMNT vs Portugal

ATLANTA -- Sunday was an off day for the U.S. Men's National Team, but manager Mauricio Pochettino spent a decent chunk of it watching soccer. At one point, he was watching France and Colombia. At another, he was tuned into Argentina's lower leagues. Huge difference in level, but both games had one thing in common: a high and sustained level of intensity.

"If you watch the game between France and Colombia, that's intensity," Pochettino said. "You can win or lose, and do you think the coach of Colombia, losing the game, is going to complain about some player? They played like this was the World Cup final. When France saw the intensity and aggression of Colombia, they said, 'If we don't match that intensity, they will kill us'. That's intensity."

That level is one Pochettino wants to see the USMNT reach and, by his own admission, that's something that simply has to happen. It didn't happen against Belgium, as the U.S. were stunned by four second-half goals. It's the biggest thing he wants to see change on Tuesday against Portugal: that level of intensity.

"If we are not aggressive on Saturday and not aggressive tomorrow because [we're waiting until] the World Cup, we are going to be aggressive [then]. You can't be aggressive if you don't create, if you never run," Pochettino said. "'Oh, I'm going to run in one month, I've lost weight, I won'. No. This is only the beginning; you need to have discipline."

He added: "That, for me, is why I was so happy it happened: because there's still time to realize that we need to compete."

So how does the USMNT compete on Tuesday against a top-tier Portugal side? GOAL breaks down the five keys to the match...