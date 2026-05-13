UEFA threatens to kick Lyon out of European competition as French club fail to comply with sanction for breaking financial rules

The stakes could not be higher for Lyon heading into the final weekend of the Ligue 1 season, but their biggest battle is now taking place off the pitch. Currently sitting fourth in the table, just one point behind Lille, the club is in a prime position to secure a spot in the Champions League. However, that hard work on the grass may count for nothing if UEFA decides to enforce a ban for breaching financial sustainability regulations.

To be licensed for continental competition, Lyon must demonstrate they have met the requirements laid out by UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), The Telegraph reports. Last July, the CFCB announced sanctions against several clubs, including Chelsea and Aston Villa, but the covenants placed on Lyon were particularly specific. Failure to satisfy these conditions could lead to a total exclusion from the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League for the 2026-27 campaign.



