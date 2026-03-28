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Khaled Mahmoud

UEFA slammed for 'pointless' game between Northern Ireland and Wales after crashing out of World Cup play-offs

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Former Northern Ireland international Chris Brunt has sensationally hit out at UEFA over the scheduling of what he describes as a "pointless" friendly against Wales. Both nations saw their World Cup dreams extinguished during the play-off semi-finals, yet they are still required to travel to Cardiff for a fixture that has no bearing on tournament qualification.

  • Brunt labels Cardiff clash 'ridiculous'

    The decision to proceed with a friendly fixture between two sides recently eliminated from major tournament contention has drawn the ire of Chris Brunt. Following Northern Ireland's 2-0 defeat to Italy in Bergamo and Wales' heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina, the two home nations are slated to meet in a match that many believe should have been cancelled to protect player welfare.

    Speaking on BBC Sportsound, the former West Brom midfielder did not hold back in his assessment of the governing body's scheduling. Brunt said: "For the supporters, it's a complete dead rubber. It is one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard - it's pointless. The schedule of games coming up in England - boys play Friday and Monday [when they go back to their clubs] so it's ridiculous. If you look at the previous qualifying games, they're scheduled Thursday, Sunday and Friday, Monday or Saturday, Tuesday, so why come to this stage of the season go Thursday, Tuesday?"

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  • Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO Play-offGetty Images Sport

    Concerns over player welfare and burnout

    The timing of the match is particularly controversial given the demanding domestic schedule awaiting players upon their return to their clubs, especially with the Easter period approaching in England, where many will be required to play multiple games in a short span - making the friendly seem unnecessary to critics. Brunt, who earned 65 international caps, also pointed to the physical and emotional toll of the previous week’s matches, stating that the game against Wales “means absolutely nothing,” adding that its only real benefit is giving younger players a chance to gain exposure at that level.

  • Mental exhaustion after play-off heartbreak

    Beyond the physical strain, there is the mental challenge of preparing for a non-competitive fixture just days after failing to qualify for the World Cup. Northern Ireland's defeat in Italy ended a hard-fought campaign, and motivating players for a visit to the Cardiff City Stadium has proven to be a difficult task for the coaching staff.

    Brunt explained the difficulty of the situation following the Bergamo loss, stating: "All the lads on the pitch the other night, physically and mentally it takes so much out of you and not getting the result we wanted. It's a difficult one for everyone to pick themselves up and go again." It is expected that O'Neill will use the fixture to rotate his squad heavily, protecting those who played high minutes in Italy.

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  • Italy v Northern Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offsGetty Images Sport

    Silver linings for the next generation

    Despite his scathing criticism of UEFA, Brunt acknowledged that the match could serve one practical purpose: providing minutes to peripheral players. Figures such as Kieran Morrison, Dion Charles and Jamie McDonnell may find themselves in the starting lineup as coach Michael O'Neill looks toward the future and the upcoming Nations League campaign.

    Sharing his thoughts on the squad's fringe players, Brunt noted: "There are a lot of lads who go around Europe for the qualifying campaign and don't get to play a lot of football, so it's an opportunity to give something back for them who have supported the other lads through qualifying."

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