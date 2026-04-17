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Arsenal FC v Sporting Clube de Portugal - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta cautioned as UEFA hit Real Madrid with fine over Bayern Munich clash

Arsenal
M. Arteta
Champions League
Arsenal vs Sporting CP
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have been hit with a formal UEFA warning following a delayed kick-off in the Champions League last week. The disciplinary move comes as Real Madrid were slapped with a €20,000 fine for a similar breach during their recent quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich.

  • Real Madrid hit with fine following Bayern clash

    Madrid’s Champions League campaign has ended on a sour note after the governing body imposed a financial penalty on the Spanish giants. While Los Blancos were eliminated following a dramatic 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich, the administrative fallout has only just begun.

    UEFA confirmed that the 15-time winners have been fined €20,000 for a delay in the start of their first-leg encounter at the Bernabeu, according to Mundo Deportivo. The sanction is part of a wider crackdown by UEFA match delegates on procedural delays that disrupt the strict timing of high-profile broadcast matches.

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    Arteta receives formal warning

    Arsenal and manager Arteta found themselves in a similar predicament but managed to escape a direct financial hit. The Gunners have instead been issued a formal warning for a delayed kick-off during their narrow aggregate victory over Sporting CP.

    The disciplinary report states that the north London club must tighten their pre-match protocols to ensure teams are ready to begin on the referee's whistle. For Arteta, the warning serves as a notice that any further infractions during the upcoming semi-final against Atletico Madrid could lead to significant fines or touchline bans.

  • Athletic Club and Atletico hit hard

    Athletic Club were also named in the latest round of disciplinary updates, receiving a €16,875 fine. The Basque side was sanctioned for the throwing of objects by supporters during their recent European outing at San Mames.

    In the UEFA Youth League, Atletico Madrid faced the most severe punishments following their 4-0 loss to Club Brugge. Player Jose David Fernandez Torres has been suspended for three matches for his post-match conduct, while head coach Angel Donato received a two-game ban for his protests against the officiating.

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    Gunners prepare for Atletico test

    The focus for Arteta now shifts to the semi-final stage, where Arsenal are aiming to reach their first Champions League final since 2006. Having navigated a tense quarter-final, the Premier League leaders will be wary of any further administrative distractions that could hinder their progress.

    The Londoners are currently in the midst of a defining run of fixtures, including a pivotal domestic showdown with Manchester City this weekend. With the squad already managing the fitness of key players, Arteta will be desperate for a smooth lead-up to their historic meeting with Diego Simeone’s side.