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Two right-backs in midfield?! Why Xabi Alonso's Chelsea experiment failed the ultimate Arsenal test
Alonso suffers first defeat against champions
Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, marking Alonso's first loss as Blues manager. Despite spending £349m during the summer transfer window, Chelsea ended the match with two natural right-backs sharing midfield duties.
Reece James failed to track captain Martin Odegaard as he netted the winning goal for the hosts. Midfielder Romeo Lavia was substituted in the second half for Malo Gusto, another natural right-back, creating a makeshift central pairing. Lax marking contributed directly to Odegaard's decisive strike, while a lack of creative options on the bench left Chelsea struggling to respond. In contrast, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his substitutes help guide the home side to victory.
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Concerns raised over Blues midfield depth
The unconventional midfield setup raised immediate questions about Chelsea's squad structure following their massive summer expenditure. Before the match, Alonso insisted James has the potential to become one of the world's best midfielders, having spent nearly half of last season in the position.
Former Premier League defender Ashley Young highlighted these positional concerns when speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle. He questioned why a squad with such significant investment ended a crucial match against the champions with two right-backs in the centre of the pitch.
"Chelsea don't have European football this season so they're playing less games and can concentrate on the Premier League," Young explained. "But the worry is you're finishing a game against the champions, and you've got two right-backs in midfield.
"You look at Lavia, who was injured a lot last season. The front line are going to send fear throughout the league but behind that you see the midfield and they're playing right-backs there."
Tactical approach exposes defensive vulnerability
Chelsea's tactical setup also came under scrutiny, with the team ceding control to Arsenal and relying primarily on counter-attacking opportunities. Their offensive threat remained limited throughout the contest, capitalising on the break only once when Pedro Neto broke down the right side. Young noted that opponents will quickly identify the structural gaps in Alonso's side when they attempt to sit deep and absorb pressure.
"Teams will be seeing the game today, seeing that Chelsea will sit in there and get men behind the ball, but there's still spaces through the lines, and Arsenal found that out," Young added.
"Chelsea are giving up a lot of possession and they're playing counter-attacking football. Today there was probably only once with [Pedro] Neto down the right side when they capitalised on the counter."
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Alonso seeks immediate reaction in cup tie
Following the setback in North London, Chelsea will focus on securing an immediate response in domestic cup competition. The Blues travel to face Leeds United in the third round of the League Cup as they look to regain momentum.
After their midweek cup assignment, Alonso's side will return to Premier League duty at Stamford Bridge. They host Hull City at the weekend, aiming to bounce back in front of their home supporters and climb the table.
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