Two controversies have prompted FIFA to announce new red-card rules for the 2026 World Cup

Background: During the first leg of Benfica Lisbon's Champions League play-off against Real Madrid in February, Benfica forward Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Vinicius Junior. The Argentine, who was not picked for the Albiceleste's World Cup squad, is alleged to have racially abused Vinicius Junior, but held his shirt over his mouth during the altercation so it was unclear what he had said to the Brazilian. Although Prestianni was subsequently suspended, he was allowed to finish the match against Real.

In mid-April, UEFA suspended Prestianni for six matches "for discriminatory behaviour". Two weeks later, FIFA extended that ban to all international competitions, meaning he would have missed the first two group games at the World Cup had he been picked.