Revealed: Why Trent Alexander-Arnold was benched for Real Madrid's clash with Atletico

The decision to bench Alexander-Arnold has sent shockwaves through the Spanish capital, but the reasoning behind the move is strictly disciplinary.

The former Liverpool man arrived late to one of the final training sessions of the week, prompting manager Alvaro Arbeloa to take a firm stance against the right-back, according to Marca.

Arbeloa has prioritised the internal codes of the dressing room over tactical advantages, choosing to send a clear message to the rest of the squad. Despite the magnitude of the Madrid derby, the coach felt it was necessary to maintain order and discipline, regardless of the player's status.