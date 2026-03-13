Harry Redknapp backed to save Spurs from relegation battle as Peter Crouch picks favourite candidates to replace Igor Tudor

Crouch was unimpressed by the manager's lack of empathy, despite Tudor defending the substitution as a "necessary" move to preserve the player. "I kind of understand the substitution, I actually think it was the right call because they could have got back into the game," Crouch said, speaking exclusively to Paddy Power. At times it felt like they were going to so I think it was the right call, but to totally ignore him as he walked off the pitch, that didn't sit right with me.

"It just felt really harsh, and the players are going round him and trying to help him out, but for the manager to totally ignore him."