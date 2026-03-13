AFP
Harry Redknapp backed to save Spurs from relegation battle as Peter Crouch picks favourite candidates to replace Igor Tudor
A 'doomsday scenario' unfolds in North London
Tottenham was hoping for a "new manager bounce" when they hired Tudor to replace Thomas Frank, but that hasn't happened yet. Instead, the Croatian manager has seen his team lose four games in a row, including a terrible 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has asked for "emergency action" with the team on the verge of being relegated to the Championship. Senior members of the club are reportedly upset about the lack of a clear tactical identity. When Tudor took out 22-year-old custodian Antonin Kinsky after just 17 minutes in Madrid, tensions reached their highest point. Tudor didn't even acknowledge the upset young player as he left the pitch, which Crouch called "diabolical".
Crouch slams Tudor’s cold-shouldering of Kinsky
Crouch was unimpressed by the manager's lack of empathy, despite Tudor defending the substitution as a "necessary" move to preserve the player. "I kind of understand the substitution, I actually think it was the right call because they could have got back into the game," Crouch said, speaking exclusively to Paddy Power. At times it felt like they were going to so I think it was the right call, but to totally ignore him as he walked off the pitch, that didn't sit right with me.
"It just felt really harsh, and the players are going round him and trying to help him out, but for the manager to totally ignore him."
The case for a Redknapp or Keane rescue mission
With the Tudor experiment appearing increasingly untenable, Crouch believes Spurs must return to their roots by appointing figures who command immediate respect and understand the club's DNA. "I wouldn’t be against Harry [Redknapp]; I genuinely wouldn't," he mused. "He knows the game inside out. Get someone young and energetic around him, Robbie Keane, why not? Is it going to be worse than what's happening at the moment, no way.” Crouch also suggested Glenn Hoddle or even a sensational return for Mauricio Pochettino - though he noted the latter would likely be a summer option.
Redknapp said he would be open to taking the Tottenham job on a temporary basis, though he added he has not been contacted by the club.
Anfield showdown looms as Tudor’s final stand
Despite the mounting pressure, Tudor is expected to lead Spurs into Sunday’s daunting trip to Liverpool. However, the outlook is grim, with Crouch predicting a potential "hammering" that would almost certainly end Tudor’s tenure. "I just can't see any way that Tottenham will get a result. I think it could be Igor Tudor’s last game," he warned. Failure to show fight at Anfield would leave the board with no choice but to act before the return leg against Atletico. With a "complete dogfight" for Premier League survival on the horizon, the club must decide if they can afford to wait any longer before making another change in the dugout.
