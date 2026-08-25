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Alvino Hanafi

Reijnders revelation! Dad speaks out on Manchester City exit and millions behind stunning Saudi switch

Transfers
T. Reijnders
Al Qadsiah
Manchester City

Tijjani Reijnders' father has shed light on the real reasons behind the midfielder's controversial transfer from Manchester City to Al Qadsiah. While admitting that massive financial rewards played a part, he explained that steep valuation demands from Europe shaped the move.

  • Explaining the Saudi move

    Tijjani Reijnders completed a high-profile transfer from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah. The move caught many by surprise, especially given the player's status as a Dutch international entering his prime years at 28. While a lucrative four-year contract worth a reported 100 million euros commanded headlines, his father and business advisor, Martin Reijnders, insists the story runs deeper than just finances.

    Speaking candidly to the press, Martin acknowledged that the switch would inevitably spark debate. However, he emphasized that a complex mix of club demands and sporting factors ultimately dictated the midfielder's departure from the Etihad Stadium.

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    The valuation stumbling block

    According to Martin, European suitors such as Juventus, Newcastle United, and Atletico Madrid showed concrete interest after Reijnders grew unhappy with his changing squad role under new manager Enzo Maresca. Yet, a transfer hit an immediate roadblock due to Manchester City's steep financial valuation.

    "Tijjani simply couldn't go just anywhere," Martin revealed, explaining that City demanded a substantial transfer fee that no interested European club was willing or able to pay. Only Al Qadsiah possessed the financial muscle to match those steep figures, pushing the player and his camp to seriously evaluate the proposal after initially turning it down twice.

  • Ambition meets financial reality

    Beyond the transfer fee complications, Al Qadsiah's ambitious sporting project helped swing the final decision. The club qualified for the Asian Champions League and aggressively recruited top-tier international talent to establish themselves as a dominant force in Asian football.

    While Martin openly admitted that the financial package is truly incredible and played a role, he maintained that money only became decisive when choosing between an unhappy bench role at City or regular, competitive minutes in a tailored tactical setup. "Money only became a factor when two sporting choices remained," he stated.

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    Turning the page

    Reijnders departs Manchester having left a tangible mark during his time in England, which included lifting both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during the 2025–26 campaign. Having also featured for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, the midfielder now shifts his complete focus to the Middle East.

    As Al Qadsiah look to make waves on the continental stage, Reijnders aims to secure regular playing time and anchor their ambitious project. The controversial transfer closes one chapter of his career while opening a lucrative and demanding new adventure abroad.

Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS